Carmelo and La La Anthony Spend Mother’s Day Together [Video]

Carmelo and La :a Anthony put their separation on pause to spend some time on Mother’s Day together with their son.

via TMZ:

We got the exes heading into Neta, a sushi joint in the Village, and there’s nothing about the video that screams separated or bitter. Quite the contrary, both ‘Melo and Lala were straight-faced, but walked in together — he even held the door for her — as they entered with 10-year-old Kiyan.

As for where Carmelo will be next Mother’s Day? Well, if he’s closer to a decision on his NBA future, he wasn’t letting on to our camera guy.

Afterward, the modern fam also scooped up some fro-yo. As we’ve reported … both are committed to co-parenting Kiyan through the split. Neither has filed divorce docs yet, but our sources say that’s a certainty.

At least they’re keeping it together for Kiyan.