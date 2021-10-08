New York City Cleared Kyrie Irving To Practice At The Nets’ Facility, But He Still Can’t Play In Home Games [Photos]

Kyrie Irving may not be permitted to play in home games this season if he remains unvaccinated because of New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor arenas, but he’s been cleared to practice with the team.

via: Uproxx

The Brooklyn Nets will be able to have Kyrie Irving around in a limited capacity when the team is on its home turf. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving received the go ahead from New York City to be able to practice at the team’s facility in Brooklyn, as the local government determined the venue in Industry City is technically a private office building.

New York City has determined the Brooklyn Nets‘ practice facility, HSS Training Center, is a private office building – clearing Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving to practice at home, City Hall official tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 8, 2021

While the team did get this minor boost in its efforts to have Irving up to speed during the regular season, there is still the hurdle of home games, which he appears unlikely to clear any time soon. New York City determined that Irving will need to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to participate in those games, and as has been widely documented, the All-NBA guard does not want to do that.

City Hall official says Irving is cleared to practice at home, but still not able to play in games at Barclays Center until the All-NBA guard fulfills vaccine requirement. https://t.co/OFy974t6iM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 8, 2021

Irving is still eligible to play in road games for the Nets, unless they are playing a team in a city with a local mandate. So far, that includes the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors, although both of the teams in Los Angeles are about to find themselves under these sorts of restrictions, too. Irving is slated to lose up to $15 million should he not participate in home games due to his decision to not get the vaccine, but in a recent piece in Rolling Stone, his aunt hinted that he appears willing to do that.

The best ability is availability.