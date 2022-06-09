The New Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Finally Reveals What The Movie Is About [Video]

After months of wild guesses, we finally know what Nope is about.

via: Uproxx

If you want to go into Jordan Peele’s Nope knowing as little as possible, should you watch the trailer above? Nope. But if you’re ready to witness an “absolute spectacle,” as Steven Yeun’s cowboy puts it, click that play button.

The new and final trailer for Jordan Peele’s third feature, after the Oscar-winning Get Out and Us, expands on the plot more than the first trailer. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play sibling ranch owners who hatch a plan to get “undeniable proof of aliens on camera” following a mysterious cloud-based occurrence involving a sleek spaceship. “I think we pissed them off,” Palmer says, which is not what you want to hear about aliens.

Previously, Peele explained why he decided to call his film Nope, besides the obvious and it being a fantastic title for a horror movie. “The film is a ride. The title speaks to the idea of the audience reacting to what they’re thinking and feeling in the theater,” he said. “When you tell people it’s a scary movie a lot of time they say ‘NOPE.’ So I want to acknowledge those people with the title and bring them in. This is about the person who thinks they don’t love the horror movie. To show them that maybe they do.”

Nope opens in theaters on July 22.