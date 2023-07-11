A New ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 Teaser Presents New Fame And New Struggles For Shawna And Mia [Video]

The Issa Rae-created series is set to return to Max with new episodes later this summer.

Rap Sh!t made its way to HBO Max last summer as Issa Rae’s second offering to the streamer following the conclusion of Insecure. The new show documented the rise of two ladies who came together to form a rap duo in their hometown of Miami, a story that is similar to the rise of City Girls who are also co-executive producers on the show. Season one of Rap Sh!t was a success, and as expected, fans quickly called for a second season. The show was renewed for season two shortly after season one ended, and now, we have an official date for the new season.

Miami’s hottest rap duo takes it to the next level: more drama, more music, and a whole lot of sh!t. #RapShitOnMax Season 2 drops Aug 10 on Max. pic.twitter.com/BOJhS1uLue — Max (@StreamOnMax) July 10, 2023

Max announced today that season two of Rap Sh!t will premiere on August 10. Just like season one, the new season will be eight episodes and the first two episodes of the season will be released on the August 10 premiere date. The announcement also came with a new teaser that gave a small preview of what goes down in season two. Shawna and Mia, who are played by Aida Osman and KaMillion respectively, experience new levels of fame and different struggles as they navigate their new lives as successful rappers.

You can watch the teaser for Rap Sh!t season two in the post above.

