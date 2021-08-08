The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Has Been Postponed Until 2022 Due To COVID-19 Conditions [Photo]

Rising cases of Covid-19 in Louisiana have led to the cancellation of the New Orleans Jazz Fest for the second year running, organizers announced Sunday.

2021 was supposed to be the year music lovers all around the world could enjoy live concerts and festivals alike after the coronavirus pandemic ripped that away from them for the better part of 15 months. While some festivals have been able to return with big showcases featuring some of music’s biggest names, others, like the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival have yet to do so. Unfortunately for those who were hoping to attend Jazz Fest, fans will have to wait one more year before they indulge in what the showcase has to offer.

In an announcement on Sunday, the Jazz Fest revealed that this October’s two-weekend showcase will be postponed until 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. “As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8-17, 2021, will not occur as planned,” the announcement read. “We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are April 29 – May 8, 2022.”

The 2021 festival was set to feature performances by Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, HER, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Jon Batiste, Wu-Tang Clan, Brittany Howard, and many more.

Ticket holders for both weekends of the festival will receive an email this week on refund and rollover procedures. Organizers added that all tickets for the October 13 showcase will automatically be refunded.

