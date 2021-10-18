Netflix’s Trans Employees Shared A List Of Demands As The Walkout Over The Dave Chappelle Controversy Moves Forward [Photo]

Organizers of a planned walkout this week at Netflix of the streamers’ trans employees said Monday that they will present a list of “firm asks” to company co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

via: Uproxx

Going into the weekend, news broke that Netflix fired the organizer of a planned employee walkout that was sparked in response to the streaming company’s continued defense of Dave Chappelle‘s latest comedy special, The Closer. However, that setback has not stopped the walkout of trans employees and their allies who have been internally voicing their frustration with Netflix’s refusal to grapple with the potential harm caused by the transphobic and homophobic portions of Chappelle’s special.

Scheduled for October 20, the event’s new organizers and participants — now formally known as the Trans* Employee Resource Group (ERG) — have shared a list of demands that includes internal changes they want to see the streaming giant adapt. Notably, removing Chappelle’s special is not one of the demands. However, the employees would like to see content warnings going forward as well as more concentrated efforts to promote trans talent across the company.

Here are just some of the demands via The Verge:

– Increase investment in trans and non-binary content on Netflix comparable to our total investment in transphobic content, including marketing and promotion.

– Revise internal processes on commissioning and releasing potential harmful (“sensitive”) content, including but not limited to involving parties who are a part of the subject community and can speak to potential harm, or consulting with 3rd party experts/vendors.

– Hire trans and non-binary content executives, especially BIPOC, in leading positions.

– Acknowledge the harm and Netflix’s responsibility for this harm from transphobic content, and in particular harm to the Black trans community.

– Add a disclaimer before transphobic titles that specifically flag transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia, hate speech, etc. as required.

You can read the full ERG letter here.