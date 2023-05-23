Netflix Begins To Crack Down On Password Sharing By Introducing A New ‘Profile Transfer’ Option (For A Price)

Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing has come to the U.S.

via: Uproxx

While a lot of people are over on HBO Max trying to figure out how to watch Succession before the big finale, Netflix is trying once again to cut down on password sharing. Maybe it’s a bad sign for you, or a good sign for your sister’s friend’s cousin who doesn’t want to share their password anymore. Whatever the reason is, you might have to shell out some money for your own account soon.

Beginning May 23rd, Netflix will be sending an email to the owner of the account with options on how to proceed. The site explains: “A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.” At this time, it’s unclear how the streamer will spot who is traveling versus who is loaning out their password.

If you want to share Netflix with someone outside of your household, like most people have been doing for the better half of a decade, Netflix provides the following options:

Love is sharing a password. — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017

Transfer a profile. Anyone on your account can transfer a profile to a new membership that they pay for.

Buy an extra member. You can share your Netflix account with someone who doesn’t live with you for $7.99/month more.

So it seems like your only option is to… pay for another Netflix subscription. It should be noted that a basic, ad-supported Netflix plan starts at $6.99, so you can either pay $7.99 in order to be added back to your family’s account, or buy your own for $1 less. This has caused quite a stir among families that have kids away in college as well as groups who might go in on a single account together.

Primary account holders with premium subscriptions (without ads) can add up to two non-household members to their accounts for the $7.99 monthly fee, while standard plan subscribers can add up to one outside member. Either way, Netflix is going to ask you to pay in order to watch Jennifer Lopez star in her own rendition of John Wick.