NeNe Leakes Finds Buyer for $3.5 Million Georgia Mansion

NeNe Leakes is kicking of 2022 with a new man AND a new home.

According to reports, NeNe has found a buyer for the Georgia home she once shared with late husband Gregg Leakes.

via People:

Property records show the Mediterranean-style 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home, which sits outside of Atlanta, is currently in contract.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star initially listed the house for $4 million with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty agent Elaine Richardson in September, before cutting the price to $3.8 million in late October, then $3.495 million in mid-November.

NeNe bought the nearly 10,000 square-foot property in 2015 for $2.1 million, TMZ reported.

She opened her doors to PEOPLE in a Hollywood at Home feature in October 2016. She shared at the time that she went for a “white and bright” interior style to contrast her former home. “I was living in a very traditional home, and I wanted something completely different,” she said.

“I decided to do silvers and whites in this area because I wanted to keep it open and bright and beautiful,” she said. “You can see my outdoors, and the whole idea for the outdoors was a resort, so I want some of the outdoors to come indoors.”

The primary bedroom is fit for a star with chandeliers, a tufted wall behind the headboard, floor-to-ceiling windows and a cozy seating area. The en suite bathroom has a freestanding tub, a standing shower, and a double vanity. There’s also a massive walk-in closet.

The glam aesthetic carries to the basement, which has a game room with two TVs and a pool table; a wine cellar and full bar with club-style lounge seating; a movie theater with space for eight; and a beauty salon that was converted from a bedroom.

“Our basement is for entertaining and having a good time,” NeNe told PEOPLE.

The outside of the home is intended to mimic a resort with a wrap-around covered patio, a pool and jacuzzi with fountains, lounge chairs and a private outdoor dining area.

Other perks include a nearby country club with tennis courts and a golf course.

NeNe’s sale of the home comes nearly 4 months after her husband Gregg’s death on Sept. 1.

The reality star spoke to PEOPLE last fall about her final days with her longtime love.

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” she said. “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock.”

“We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening,” she added.

Gregg, 66, died in their Atlanta home after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

While NeNe was hit with an overwhelming sense of loss, she found comfort in some of Gregg’s last words to her: “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.”

She added, “He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

The TV personality also shared that Gregg had made sure NeNe and their 22-year-old son Brentt were taken care of and wrote them a letter explaining all of the things that went into their estate.

“It was difficult,” she admitted. “Gregg handled a lot of things in our life. There were some things I didn’t know — some of the simple things. I didn’t even know who the lawn guy was.”

New year, new energy all-around. We’re not mad1