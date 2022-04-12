Nelly Sees Red After Being Pelted in Head By Object in Miami Club [Video]

There are times when people love to mess with rappers in public settings, but it’s not always fun and games when the artist retaliates. Nelly was recently involved in a situation like that, and he was not a happy camper.

via: Complex

The above video, captured by TMZ and slightly detailed by an eyewitness, shows the “Country Grammar” lyricist relaxing with his entourage, enjoying the sounds of Sheck Wes’ “Mo Bamba,” before an object bounces off his head. Nelly is seen putting his hand to the back of his head and pivoting his attention briefly to the balcony before climbing over seats to find the assailant.

Club security reportedly stepped in and deescalated the situation, and Nelly ended up returning to perform some throwbacks later that evening, including Chingy’s “Right Thurr” and J-Kwon’s “Tipsy.”

Nelly recently came to T.I.’s defense against some haters of his own after Tip dealt with a slew of boos during a comedy show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday. “Tell me what comedian hasn’t got booed,” Nelly wrote on the Shade Room’s Instagram. “Apart of earning ya stripes. that’s a part of entertainment. period.”

And back in February, Nelly gave a statement to TMZ after a NSFW video was posted to his IG account that involved him receiving oral sex. “I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” the statement read. “This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”