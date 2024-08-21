Ne-Yo Says He Has 'No Specific Cap' on His Polyamorous Relationships: 'As Many as You Can Afford' | www.lovebscott.com

Ne-Yo says he’s open to dating as many women a once as he can afford.

via Complex:

The R&B singer-songwriter had a TMZ run-in on Tuesday, August 20, in Beverly Hills, where he was asked about his two girlfriends and whether that was the “cap” on the number of polyamorous relationships he plans to have.

“No specific cap, just depends on who I vibe with and who vibes with me,” he said. He shrugged at the possibility of having “many,” joking, “As many as you can afford.”

The reporter also mentioned that Omarion recently discussed being three years celibate, and asked if Ne-Yo would consider doing the same.

“I’m certain that that was a spiritual decision,” the “So Sick” artist responded. “So congrats to him. Don’t know if I could do it, but congrats to him.”

Ne-Yo also teased his upcoming Champagne & Roses tour, which his girlfriends are likely to attend. He went public with his two relationships in April. TMZ encountered the three, and during a brief chat, Ne-Yo asserted that polygamous marriages should be legalized.

“I feel like in the realm of love and romance, you should let people do whatever the hell they want to do,” he said. “Can’t see how it’s hurting anybody.”

Ne-Yo, who has seven children, was previously married to ex-wife Crystal Renay from 2016 to 2023.

Watch him speak on it below!