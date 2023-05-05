Ne-Yo Hits Ex-Girlfriend With Legal Papers Demanding DNA Test, Child Support Order For 2 Kids

Ne-Yo is looking to get parental rights for his 2 youngest kids.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ne-Yo [real name: Shaffer Smith] filed a petition for paternity and to establish child support.

In his filing, Ne-Yo said believes that he is the biological father of Braiden Bagnerise (born in 2021) and Brixton Smith (born in February 2023). However, he asked that a DNA blood analysis test be conducted to confirm the paternity of the minor child, Brixton.

Ne-Yo said it is in the best interest of the child that the parties share “joint physical custody of the minor children.” The singer said he desires a “liberal parenting time schedule” with the kids.

Further, he asked that the court award him joint legal custody of the kids to allow him to have input on school and healthcare.

Ne-Yo said he has supported the kids financially and exercised parenting time with the kids on a consistent basis. He wants the court to determine the child support amounts he will pay.

Further, he wants Braiden’s last name changed to Smith. Sade has yet to respond to the petition.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in February, Ne-Yo reached a settlement with his ex-wife Crystal in their bitter divorce.

Per the deal, Ne-Yo was awarded 3 of his 4 homes and a 2022 Bentley.

Crystal scored a $1.6 million lump sum, 1 property, and $20k to help her move. Ne-Yo also agreed to pay his ex $150k to buy her a new car.

Ne-Yo was ordered to pay Crystal $12k a month in child support for their 3 kids. Crystal will also be paid $3k per month in alimony for the next 3 years. The two agreed to share joint custody of their kids.

After Crystal filed for divorce, she trashed Ne-Yo accusing him of cheating on her. She wrote “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”