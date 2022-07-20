NBA YoungBoy Seeks To End His House Arrest

Although NBA YoungBoy was acquitted by a grand jury on federal gun charges in Los Angeles on Friday (July 15), the rapper is reportedly still on house arrest related to a separate gun charge he faces in his hometown of Baton Rouge.

via: Uproxx

Recently NBA YoungBoy — also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again or Kentrell Gaulden — was on trial for a federal gun possession charge in Los Angeles. The rapper was arrested when a FN FNX .45 caliber pistol was found on the floor of a Mercedes Maybach that he was driving in March of 2021. On July 15, he was found not guilty of said federal gun charges.

According to AllHipHop, the “Late To Da Party” performer is now seeking to end his house arrest. The publication obtained documents from Gaulden’s legal team that call for a modification of his bail order from October 2021.

“Since the Court authorized the defendant’s release, two key events have transpired causing a material change in circumstances,” his attorneys stated. “First, this Court has suppressed critical aspects of the Government’s case casting doubt as to whether the weight of the admissible evidence favors the Government.”

They added, “Second, [NBA YoungBoy] was acquitted in a parallel prosecution concerning the firearm found inside of his car when he was arrested on the underlying warrant in this case. As such, we believe that a modification of bail is in order and that the current release conditions are more onerous than necessary to assure his appearance or protect the commencing from danger.”