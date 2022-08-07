NBA Youngboy Reportedly Tested Positive For THC Use After Faking A Drug Test

NBA YoungBoy‘s hopes of being taken off house arrest may be in jeopardy after he was reportedly caught trying to fake a drug test.

via: Uproxx

Last month, he was ordered to take a drug test as part of his pretrial requirements, however, was reported to have made several excuses to get out of testing. He did eventually submit to a drug test, however, was allegedly caught attempting to use fake urine, according to documents obtained by AllHipHop.

“During the screen, the observing officer noticed a device was being used to allow the urine into the testing cup,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana. “When questioned, the defendant pulled up his pants quickly. The defendant denied using a device and would not comply with the officer’s attempts to view the device. The defendant was informed that the test would be negated, and a second sample would be required. After the request, the defendant was allowed to get water. The defendant was instructed to remain in the lobby and not leave for any reason; however, the defendant left the office without permission prior to providing a second sample.”

The rapper admitted that he had been vaping, and had also allegedly violated the terms of his probation by going to a recording studio in California without receiving permission from his probation officer. Because of this, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is pushing to keep Youngboy on house arrest.

Youngboy is currently on house arrest in Los Angeles, despite being acquitted of gun charges. He currently has pending gun charges Baton Rouge, his hometown.