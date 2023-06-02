The NBA ‘Uncovered Additional Information’ In Ja Morant Investigation But Won’t Announce Decision Until After The Finals

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that the league has “uncovered a fair amount of additional information” in relation to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and a video which surfaced on social media in May appearing to show him flashing a gun while in a vehicle with others.

via: Uproxx

Silver said the league’s investigation was done and that they had “uncovered additional information” in it, but they would be holding their decision on further punishment for Morant until after the Finals to keep the focus on the series itself.

That, of course, only raises more questions about what the league has found, but it certainly doesn’t sound good for Morant. On a followup question later, Silver addressed whether the league’s initial suspension was enough and stated it’s incumbent on Morant and the Grizzlies to “create better circumstances” in the future.

Silver would not comment either way on whether Morant would be available to start the season, but just reading the tea leaves here it is hard to imagine the Grizzlies star guard doesn’t miss a fairly significant chunk of games to start next season. We’ll find out in the next week or two what all “additional information” means regarding the investigation, but it seems there is more than just this latest video the league is concerned about.