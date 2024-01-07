The NBA Reinstated Draymond Green After A 12-Game Suspension

The NBA has reinstated Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green after his 12-game suspension, the league announced Saturday.

Green had not appeared in a basketball game for the Golden State Warriors since mid-December after an incident against the Phoenix Suns that led to an indefinite suspension. While it was not clear just how much time Green would end up missing, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the future Hall of Fame inductee’s time away from the team is coming to an end.

Charania reports that the NBA made the decision to reinstate green following a 12-game suspension, and while he will be back on the floor soon, the NBA, Warriors, and Green will continue to have “regular check-ins” in the future.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought word that Green will need a week or so to get ramped up ahead of his return to action.

And after these reports came out, the NBA confirmed that Green has been given the all clear to return to basketball.

Green has been suspended twice this season for on-court incidents. Back in November, Green received a 5-game suspension for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a scuffle between the Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He returned to the team and played in six games before his most recent incident, when he swung his arm around and his Jusuf Nurkic in the head. This incident earned him an indefinite suspension from the league.

Golden State went 7-5 during its most recent stretch without Green.