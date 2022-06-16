Nas Unveils A New Trailer For His Showtime Docuseries, ‘Supreme Team’ [Video]

Nas is hopping behind the camera to co-direct Showtime’s upcoming Supreme Team documentary.

via: Uproxx

Supreme Team, directed by rapper Nas and Peter J. Scalettar for Mass Appeal tells the story of the namesake crime syndicate from Queens, New York.

The three-episode docuseries features interviews with the gang’s founding members Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and Gerald “Prince” Miller. LL Cool J, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, journalist Joy Reid, singer Ashanti, producer Irv Gotti, and others in the local community, politics, law enforcement, academia, and popular culture will also offer anecdotes and statements throughout the docuseries.

According to a release, viewers will see Prince and Supreme recall “youthful decisions they made in the 1970s that would so greatly impact each of them later in life. What followed was a tightrope walk as these two men navigated choices that could land them as leaders of their industry, or behind bars for life – all the while getting sucked into the chaos in their community which has an impact that is still felt to this day.”

Supreme Team will have its official premiere at Tribeca Festival in New York City this Sunday, June 19 before its official premiere on Showtime on Friday, July 8.

Check out the trailer below.