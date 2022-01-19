Naomi Osaka Promoted Her Boyfriend Cordae’s New Album In The Most Adorable Way At The Australian Open [Video]

Naomi Osaka had Cordae on her mind at the Australian Open.

via: Uproxx

This past Friday, Cordae shared his second album, From A Birds Eye View, which boasted 14 songs and features from Gunna, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, HER, Lil Durk, and Ant Clemons. It serves as a well-crafted follow-up to his 2019 debut album, The Lost Boy, which gifted Cordae a pair of Grammy nominations. He’s been out and about promoting it, including on NPR Tiny Desk Concert. He also received a bit of help from his girlfriend, tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Following her second win at the ongoing Australian Open tournament against Camila Osorio, Osaka used some camera time to show love to Cordae’s new album. Osaka took a marker to write on the camera lens, but instead of signing her name on it, she wrote the letters “FABEV,” which is of course the acronym for From A Birds Eye View. She later shared a video of her signing the camera and tagged Cordae with an eagle and eye emoji.

You can watch the video of Osaka showing love to From A Birds Eye View above.

Hopefully, Cordae is able to outperform expectations, all while Osaka looks to get back to her winning ways at the first Grand Slam event of the calendar year