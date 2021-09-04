‘The Nanny’ Star Fran Drescher Elected President of SAG-AFTRA

Fran Drescher has been elected SAG-AFTRA’s new president.

via NYDN:

Drescher, who gained fame as the star of the ‘90s sitcom “The Nanny,” received 16,958 votes prevailing over “Full Metal Jacket” actor Matthew Modine’s 15,371 votes for the top spot of the labor union representing film, television and radio talent.

“I am honored to serve my union in this capacity. Together we will navigate through these troubled times of global health crisis and together we will rise up out of the melee to do what we do best, entertain and inform,” Drescher shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

We’re still waiting to see what happens with that ‘The Nanny’ reboot featuring Cardi B.