The Name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy Has Finally Been Revealed

The name of Rihanna’s baby son can finally be revealed after she kept it secret for nearly a year.

via: Page Six

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly named their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers, according to Daily Mail.

Their son is seemingly named after producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

The Fenty Beauty creator, 35, gave birth to their son on May 13, 2022, four months after Page Six broke the pregnancy news.

They did not give fans a glimpse of the baby for several months until Rihanna finally posted a video of her child on Instagram.

In February 2023, the “Umbrella” songstress revealed during her Super Bowl halftime performance that she and the rapper are expecting their second baby.

That same month, Rihanna’s dad, Ronald Fenty, told Page Six that the musicians had gone through a “few names” for the youngster.

“She’ll have my head if I tell you,” he quipped at the time.

Interestingly, Rihanna “always thought” she’d be married before she started her family, the songwriter told Vogue in April 2022.

“I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom,” she went on to say. “Who the f–k says it has to be that way?”

The “Shut Up and Drive” singer also described her plans to be “a passenger as much as the driver” in parenthood, gushing, “They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become.”

While she and the rapper, 34, weren’t “planning” to conceive or tracking her ovulation, they also “weren’t planning against” a pregnancy.

“I called him inside and showed him,” Rihanna recalled of breaking the news of her first pregnancy to the rapper. “Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

The musicians were longtime friends before their relationship took a romantic turn in early 2020.

“He became my family in that time,” Rihanna told the magazine of quarantining with the A$AP Mob member amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to her relationship with A$AP, Rihanna was in a 4-year romance with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. She also dated Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Drake.