Naked Jesse Williams Photos Got ‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin All Hot and Bothered

Whoopi Goldberg extinguished a steamy chat on The View this morning when her co-host Sunny Hostin got a little too animated about Jesse Williams‘ leaked nude photos.

via: New York Post

The ladies of the ABC show discussed the rule-breaking recording and distribution of the Broadway footage on social media — all with their own takes.

“I say it’s a matter of time,” Goldberg started. “If you take a gig and you know you got to take your clothes off, you live in the world where cellphone video is going to happen at some time.”

All of the women agreed that nudity has always been prevalent in the arts.

“I’ve seen more naked men onstage than in my bedroom,” co-host Joy Behar said.

“It all looks the same,” Goldberg added.

“Well … ” Hostin rebutted, obviously impressed by what was revealed about the actor.

“Jesse Williams looks like a specimen,” Hostin gushed. “He looks gorgeous, he looks beautiful, his body is beautiful, and — this is serious — I have at least 20 friends that have now bought tickets because of what they saw.”

Hostin said she feels better about looking at the pictures for “a ridiculous amount of time” because of Williams’ response to the leaked pics during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

“It’s a body — once you see it, you realize it’s whatever, it’s a body,” Williams told host Andy Cohen on Monday. “I just have to make it not that big of a deal.”

“If you go to Florence, Italy, there is the David in full of … right there,” Behar said Wednesday.

“He looks like a statue,” Hostin continued, with her eyes closed and hands out. “He looks like a David. Beautiful.”

With that, Goldberg picked up the nearby spray bottle that she’d previously used to water the flower on Behar’s jacket, walked over to Hostin and doused her.

“Cool down,” Goldberg quipped.

In the wake of the leak, Second Stage Theater, home of “Take Me Out,” told Deadline that it will now install infrared cameras to monitor the audience’s use of cameras and other suspicious activity during the show.

Spectators are already required to seal their electronic devices in Yondr cases throughout the performance.

The theater slammed the fan who shot the footage in a statement Tuesday, calling it “gross.”

“Taking naked pictures of anyone without their consent is highly objectionable and can have severe legal consequences,” the theater wrote. The Actors’ Equity Association also released a statement, saying the recording constituted “sexual harassment and an appalling breach of consent.”

“Take Me Out” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson broke his silence on the matter Tuesday on Twitter.

And truly, if nudity is what you are coming for…you are in for a long boring night. It's within a challenging 2 and a half hour play with big ideas, beautiful language & remarkable acting from a company of 11 actors that you will have to sit thru as well. You'll be bored. Trust — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) May 10, 2022

“Anyone who applauds or trivializes this behavior has no place in the theater which has always been a safe space for artists & audience members,” he wrote.

“And truly, if nudity is what you are coming for…you are in for a long boring night,” he continued in a separate tweet. “It’s within a challenging 2 and a half hour play with big ideas, beautiful language & remarkable acting from a company of 11 actors that you will have to sit thru as well. You’ll be bored. Trust.”

Only because someone sent me this clip & I appeared with Jesse on the WWHL episode you are quoting…we pre-taped that last week. I am certainly not responding on his behalf but his quote you are referencing was said last Thur before the leak.

He also responded to “The View” on Twitter Wednesday night, clarifying that he and Williams filmed the episode of “Watch What Happens Live” last week.

“I am certainly not responding on his behalf but his quote you are referencing was said last Thur before the leak,” he wrote.