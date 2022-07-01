Must Be Nice: Swizz Beatz Gifts Alicia Keys $400,000 Egyptian-Themed Necklace [Video]

Alicia Keys was given a very, VERY, expensive piece of jewelry by husband Swizz Beatz.

Designed by famous jeweler Elliot Eliantte, TMZ reports the 150-carat pendant cost an estimated $400,000. The necklace features baguette diamonds molded in the shape of the Great Pyramids, which sit alongside a portrait of Alicia inspired by the 18th-century ancient Egyptian queen Nerfiti.

Eliantte took to Instagram on Thursday to show off his work, posting a video that features Alicia trying on the pendant for the first time among a crowded room of guests.

“Legendary Nights W Legendary Ppl!” the jeweler captioned the clip. “From NYC To Milan @aliciakeys Receives A Special Necklace From Her Husband @therealswizzzAnd Their Children.”

Eliantte subsequently shared another video of the lavish piece, writing, “Art Piece Made For A Queen. The Iconic Nefertiti Has Been Sculpted to Resemble @aliciakeys. This Custom Designed Link Made of Ankhs & Infinity Links Symbolizes Eternal Life. The Baguettes Are Set in a Brick Formation Like the Great Pyramids in Egypt.”

It isn’t the first time Swizz has enlisted Eliantte to craft his wife a pendant. Back in December 2021, the superproducer gifted Alicia a rare piece in celebration of the release of her latest album, Keys.

The necklace paid homage to Keys’ 2021 LP with the wording scribed above iced-out piano keys. Check it out below.

Alicia won.

