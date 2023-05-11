Music Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Lays Out The Blueprint For A Times Square Casino In An Open Letter To New Yorkers

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has taken out full-page ads in multiple publications to detail its plans for a casino in New York City.

via: Uproxx

In December, The New York Post reported Jay-Z and Roc Nation had joined forces with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment, a “three-way partnership” aimed toward opening a casino in Times Square in New York City.

This morning, May 11, Roc Nation shared an open letter (buying ad space in multiple newspapers) making the case as to why their group should be granted the license to open their desired casino and their intent behind it.

According to Billboard, Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s group is competing with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, Stefan Soloviev, and John Catsimatidis — all billionaires as well. The publication additionally noted that Roc Nation’s open letter “was placed in The New York Post, New York Daily News, and Amsterdam News.

Read the full letter below.

“IT’S TIME, TIMES SQUARE

Dear New York,

A gaming license is going to be awarded to New York City. A bill was passed in the state legislature confirming it. The question is: which applicant will get the license? Some conflicted parties have attempted to spread misinformation, so we wanted to speak to you, New York City, directly.

The winning group must have a track record of turning words into deeds — of putting New York City and its residents first — people of all races, religions, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations and socio-economic statuses. New Yorkers in every corner of every borough — all of us. The winning organization must have a history of campaigning for fair hiring, representation, and reform. Hate, as well as groups that have a history of oppressing the most vulnerable, have no place in New York.

The winning licensee must always put the well-being of New Yorkers at the top of their agenda and do right by its residents. This is too important of moment in our city’s illustrious history. Times Square, the epicenter of entertainment with palpable energy, is unmatched. Roc Nation and our partners are here to ensure Times Square remains connected to all facets of culture. There’s no better location for a Caesars Palace entertainment destination than the Crossroads of the World.

Our proposal lays out an innovative plan that will not only draw additional tourists to our city but will also enhance the lives of everyday New Yorkers.

Gives back to all surrounding businesses.

Benefits mass transit.

Invests money into sanitation and security from the bowtie all the way west into Hell’s Kitchen.

Develops and delivers a much-needed transportation plan.

Protects the interests of the actors, producers, theatre staff, writers and patrons that represent the true heart and soul of Broadway.

Provides opportunity for all.

Caesars Palace Times Square will benefit all of New York — the hotel and restaurant workers in the area, retailers and surrounding neighborhoods. Our bid commits $115 million for diverse theater programs that include daycare for Broadway workers and their families.

Our bid honors the city of dreams, New York City, and the people that have made this place we call home the cultural and entertainment capital of the world. This is our moment, our opportunity to capture the energy of Times Square and invest in our city. You’re a New Yorker, you get it.

In service,

Roc Nation.”