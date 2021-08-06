Mother of Fetty Wap's Late Daughter Disputes Report of Her Cause of Death

Turquoise Miami, the mother of Fetty Wap’s late daughter, disputed a report about their 4-year-old’s cause of death.

via Page Six:

Hours after TMZ reported Thursday that Lauren Maxwell died on June 24 from cardiac arrhythmia – an irregular heartbeat — due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies, Miami took to her Instagram Story to blast what she described as premature and incorrect information.

“This is what y’all people do for fun. F–k all y’all,” she wrote (via E! News). “Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN’T COME BACK!

“HOW DARE Y’ALL GO STEAL MY CHILD’S DEATH CERTIFICATE AND ANNOUNCE THE CAUSE OF DEATH BEFORE ANYBODY WAS READY,” she continued. “THERE IS A REASON WHY! HER AUTOPSY ISN’T BACK YET.”

In a follow-up post, Miami slammed the site for exploiting her trauma.

“Y’all love breaking news so bad but this is my life and it’s me without my daughter not none of y’all!” she wrote. “I feel the loneliness every night not none of y’all! Y’all so f–kin Thirsty to report a 4 year old. This is my trauma that is why I posted and moved HOW I FELT COMFORTABLE!”

The “Trap Queen” rapper, 30, hasn’t publicly commented on the report about Lauren’s cause of death. He did, however, break down in videos mourning his “twin” daughter.

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now,” said Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell, in his emotional social media memorial.

“My shorty,” the New Jersey rapper added before kissing a picture of Lauren smiling. “That’s my little twin right there.”

He has five other children.

We wish their family peace and healing during this difficult time.