Montel Williams Tells Media to 'Think Twice About Wasting Time' on Resurfaced Photos of Him With Vice President Harris | www.lovebscott.com

Montel Williams is defending Vice President Kamala Harris as 23-year-old photo of the two of them has started circulating amid baseless Republican criticism.

via Complex:

As you no doubt heard over the weekend, current POTUS Joe Biden, following months of questions and pressure (including from leading celeb donor George Clooney), announced that he would indeed be stepping aside and not seeking a second term. Biden, expectedly, also offered his endorsement of Harris.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden said on Sunday. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Naturally, some used this news to again resurface photos and footage of Williams and Harris circa 2001. Specifically, what was making the rounds as of Monday morning can be traced back to the Eighth Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis Benefit at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California in May 2001. Williams himself has said that he and Harris “briefly dated” during this period, saying back in 2019 that he had “great respect” for the future VP.

Williams took a similarly critical stance on the latest resurfacing of the Harris pics, promising “an unpleasant reaction” to anyone going so far as to reach out for official comment.

“I’ve said what I’m going to say about the thing that keeps trending,” Williams said in an X update on Monday. “My friends in the media should think twice about wasting time on a 20+ year old picture – you will find doing so will earn an unpleasant reaction.”

Later, Williams made a prediction about the volume of “creepy media requests” he expected to see flooding in.

Meanwhile, a fresh report from TMZ notes that Williams has signaled his willingness to throw his support behind Harris in the upcoming election. Amid such chatter on Monday, the daytime TV personality and Naval Academy alum pointed to his retweeting of a Harris endorsement message from Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

The republicans are scrambling. They have nothing on Kamala so they have to resort to her dating history. Pathetic.