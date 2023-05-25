Moneybagg Yo Shares Advice He Received From Young Thug: "You Have To Be Fake" [Video]

Moneybagg Yo is sharing a valuable piece of advice he got from Young Thug early on in his career.

At some point, every successful rapper has received some valuable advice from other rappers who have more seniority in the game. Not only did they receive it, they took heed and benefited from it in more ways than not. Young Thug is now a 12-year vet and given his success as a businessman and label executive, he is able to teach and give the proper tools to those who are deserving. Moneybagg Yo is a diligent worker and boss in his own right, but the fact of the matter is that you never stop learning.

The Bread Gang CEO sat with Complex today (May 24) for an extensive chat to share the enlightenment that Thug gave him back in 2018.

“It was so crazy, free Young Thug!” he started. “This was around the time we did ‘Mandatory Drug Test’ and ‘Buss Down.’ He told me ‘Bruh, I can tell we don’t come from the same city but we coming from the same place and same environment. I can tell you got a pure heart and how you moving with your people. But in THIS game, to get where you going, you have to be fake. You have to play the part.”

Bagg is gearing up to release his upcoming Hard To Love mixtape this Friday (May 26). To build anticipation, he blessed fans with a long-awaited visual for his previously released single, “Ocean Spray.” As Yo Gotti claimed earlier this week, this is a huge moment for his label and it seems as though another CMG summer is loading. His girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, also took to social media stating that she will start her OnlyFans if Moneybagg Yo’s mixtape goes number one on the charts.

This is a great marketing ploy and it will be interesting to see how it will all unfold. Check out Bagg’s interview with Complex now.