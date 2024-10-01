MLB Legend Pete Rose’s Cause of Death Revealed by Coroner

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

MLB legend Pete Rose died from heart disease.

A coroner has ruled on Pete Rose’s cause of death, one day after the Cincinnati Reds legend — whose storied career ended when he was banned from baseball for betting on games in 1989 — passed away.

Rose died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, Clark County coroner Melanie Rouse confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE, adding that his death was of natural causes.

The former baseball pro was 83 when he died at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, Sept. 30.

TMZ was first to report the news. Rose’s agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports told the outlet, “The family is asking for privacy at this time,” following the news of the former athlete’s death.

Following TMZ’s report, the medical examiner in Clark County also told ESPN and ABC News that Rose was found by a family member and that there were no signs of foul play.

Cincinnati Reds principal owner and managing partner Bob Castellini issued a statement on Monday after the news of Rose’s death, saying that the organization is “deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing,”

“He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him,” Castellini continued on the organization’s behalf. “Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished.”

Rose was a Cincinnati Reds icon, winning rookie of the year in 1963, and he currently stills holds the Major League Baseball record for most hits with 4,256.

