Missy Elliott Celebrates 25 Years Of ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ With A Hilarious TikTok Compilation [Video]

Missy Elliott has a lot to celebrate these days. Not only did the newly minted Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient observe her 51st birthday, but she also commemorated the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly.

Gather your trash bags, headpieces, shades, and hoop earrings because it is time to commemorate a classic. Today (July 15) Missy Elliott posted an enthusiastic tweet celebrating 25 years of one of her biggest records ever, “Supa Dupa Fly.” However, she didn’t want to enjoy the moment alone and included a video compilation of scenes from the video and TikTok users performing their own renditions in the tweet.

25 Years old TODAY!??SUPADUPAFLY”What a Milestone?Let me go put on my blow up suit since y’all out here rocking these trash bags ???? pic.twitter.com/ITXKsPcF17 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 15, 2022

The legend said in her emoji-heavy caption, “25 Years old TODAY! SUPADUPAFLY” What a Milestone Let me go put on my blow up suit since y’all out here rocking these trash bags.” While humorous, it is a great opportunity to remember all that the Virginia artist has provided to the game.

Though she has nothing left to prove, Missy has been sure to still maintain a presence. She appeared on David Guetta’s “Trampoline” back in March, which also featured BIA and Doechii. Back in 2020, she shared two singles, “Why I Still Love You” and “DripDemeanor” featuring Sum1. In 2021, she received a well-deserved star on Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame and shared some encouraging advice with Doja Cat about her artistry. Missy truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

Check out the hilarious TikTok compilation of “Supa Dupa Fly” above.