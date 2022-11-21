Miley Cyrus Ditched Pete Davidson As Her New Year’s Eve Co-Host But His Replacement Is Honestly Better [Video]

Bring on the glitz and hairspray.

via: Uproxx

Last year, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson threw a New Year’s Eve party where Davidson swore his resolution would be to “read three books.” It seems like that never happened, so he has effectively been fired as the host of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

In reality, the comedian is probably just too busy promoting electric trimming products, but the point here is that he’s not coming back for the second year. Instead, he is being replaced with an actual legend and icon Dolly Parton, so things are looking up!

The two announced their joint celebration in a new commercial where Cyrus says, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best,” to which Parton replied, “Well, we do that every day, don’t we Miley?” This seems a lot tamer than last year when Cyrus promoted her event by bringing Davidson to a gay bar.

Cyrus and Parton have a long history together as Parton is literally Cyrus’ godmother. Parton used to guest star on Hannah Montana while Cyrus would cover “Jolene” on tour over the years.

Jen Neal, Executive VP of NBCUniversal live events and specials said in a statement, “The inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can’t wait to get the party started.” We know that Dolly loves to party just as much as Pete, if not more.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live from Miami on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET. The special will also be streaming on Peacock.