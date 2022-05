Mike Tyson can breathe a sigh of relief.

He will not face any criminal charges after pummeling a guy on an airplane last month.

The San Mateo County District Attorney said Monday morning because of “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson” no charges will be filed. At the time, Mike’s reps alleged the man threw a water bottle at him and wouldn’t leave him alone before Mike unleashed a can of whoop-ass.

Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County D.A., says neither Mike nor the man wanted to go to court over it all.

“We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work,” said Mike’s attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld and Martin A. Sabelli.