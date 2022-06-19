Mike Tyson on Whether He Has Concerns About Flying Following Fight With Passenger [Video]

Despite getting into a physical altercation with an overzealous fan on a plane in April … Mike Tyson is still flying commercial.

via: Complex

Sunday, TMZ shared footage of Tyson—who, per the ensuing report, “appeared to be” on his way to a commercial flight from Los Angeles at the time—being asked about the aforementioned incident. Specifically, Tyson was asked if he now has any worries about who may end up seated behind him in such situations in the future.

“No way,” Tyson responded before taking the opportunity to mention his cannabis company Tyson 2.0.

Deeper into the brief clip, Tyson was asked to share advice for other celebrities on “how to handle” a situation with “overzealous” fans.

“Love them,” Tyson advised while making a hugging motion.

Last month, Tyson addressed the filmed incident with a passenger (later identified as Melvin Townsend III) on an episode of his Hotboxin’ podcast.

“I shouldn’t even be taking public planes,” Tyson said at the time. “My wife gets mad that I take public planes but what am I gonna do on a fucking plane with my friends?” According to Tyson, the fellow JetBlue passenger “was fucking with me” during the flight and ultimately “triggered” him.

Citing “circumstances surrounding the confrontation,” the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced in May that no charges against Tyson would be pursued.

“We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work,” Tyson’s attorneys—David Z. Chesnoff, Martin A. Sabelli, and Richard A. Schonfeld—said in a statement to TMZ regarding the D.A.’s decision.