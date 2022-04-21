Mike Tyson Repeatedly Punches Airplane Passenger [Video]

A video obtained by TMZ Sports shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson appearing to repeatedly punch a man while on a plane leaving San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday night.

via: New York Post

Video of the incident shows the passenger excitedly talking to Tyson from a row behind him. A witness told the website that Tyson, 55, asked the passenger to leave him alone after initially taking a selfie with his friend.

The former heavyweight champ apparently reached his breaking point before leveling the man with a flurry of blows. The gossip site reported that a source close to the boxer said the passenger was “extremely intoxicated” and “wouldn’t stop provoking” Tyson.

The video shows the JetBlue passenger with a bloodied forehead and the report states that he then went to speak to police.

Tyson had been in San Francisco for 4/20 festivities. He said he’d be “live and smoking” at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park to promote a new social media app, according to a press release. Sources told TMZ that “that the man was extremely intoxicated … and wouldn’t stop provoking the boxer in his seat.