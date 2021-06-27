Michael Strahan’s Ex-Wife Arrested for Allegedly Harassing her Former Girlfriend

The ex-wife of former NFL star Michael Strahan has arrested for violating an order of protection.

via: Page Six

Jean Strahan allegedly appeared at the Upper West Side home of Marianne Ayer around 7 p.m. Friday — even though Ayer has an order of protection requiring Jean to stay away, cops said.

Jean, 56, was charged with criminal contempt for allegedly breaking the order of protection, the NYPD said.

Ayer, 57, has accused Jean of grand larceny, disorderly conduct, harassment and forcible touching, according to TMZ, which cited court documents filed earlier this month.

Ayer also alleged that Jean threatened her with a plastic gun and kicked her German Shepherd, the report said.

A lawyer for Jean Strahan did not immediately return a message.

Jean Strahan is the football star’s second wife. They divorced in 2006 and recently settled claims Michael, 49, had made alleging that Jean had abused their 16-year-old twin daughters.

