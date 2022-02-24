Michael Jordan Grabbed Mary J Blige’s Backside At NBA All-Star And 50 Cent’s Got Jokes [Photos + Video]

50 Cent got jokes.

The NBA’s All-Star weekend is often a star-studded event, as both the league’s athletes and other entertainers get the chance to come together to enjoy the host city’s festivities as well as a low-stakes run of basketball games that allow for more socializing than the average in-season game. This year’s festivities were no different, as the league’s 75th anniversary brought out even bigger stars than usual, including retired players like Michael Jordan, who was honored as one of the 75 best players in league history.

But basketballs weren’t the only thing Jordan palmed over the weekend, which led to some pretty amusing memes from social media. When MJ encountered one of those celebrities, Mary J Blige — who’s fresh off her own big performance at the Super Bowl which included a surprise appearance from 50 Cent — their friendly hug apparently turned out a little more than that when cameras caught the hooper resting his hand on what looked to be the singer’s backside. Naturally, Twitter achieved liftoff from sheer reaction energy as fans noted the exchange and took great delight in pointing it out.

MJ was WILDIN last night ?

pic.twitter.com/WBtnlygSuI — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 22, 2022

Mike might as well grab a hand full at this point lol #MichaelJordan #MaryJBlige #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/ueF30oNpM6 — Kiss My Tattoos (@whatsteabih) February 22, 2022

Mary J Blige and Michael Jordan looking at each other like they ain’t seen one another in 30 years but still ready to risk it all at any second — Gunther. (@NumbahFourty7) February 23, 2022

Michael Jordan grabbed Mary J Blige cheeks and challenged Magic to a 1 v 1 in one weekend. This mf is the GOAT — Eddie_PP (@EddiePReactions) February 22, 2022

One of those fans was none other than 50 Cent, who never misses a chance to weigh in on a viral moment with a meme or two of his own, and in this case, he had the perfect gag, courtesy of his Starz drama series Power. Posting a pretty big spoiler for the recent season finale of Book II: Ghost (which stars Mary as Monique, the matriarch of a drug-dealing family that includes an NBA prospect basketball player, Zeke), 50 shared a fan’s screenshot with the comment “See just when we thought it was all f*cked up.” Of course, if you haven’t caught up on the show, you can click away, but if you’re not that pressed about the shocking ending — which, yeah, I hollered a bit when it aired — scroll on down to see 50’s reaction.