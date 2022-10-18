It’s Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors In The Sylvester Stallone-Less Trailer For ‘Creed III’ [Video]

Adonis Creed is back, and some fans now want Creed 3 to include Clubber Lang storyline.

via: Uproxx

Creed III is the ninth Rocky film, but it’s the first installment in the Oscar-winning franchise to not feature Sylvester Stallone. The king of Tulsa will be missed, but he left the series in good hands: Creed III is the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who will also reprise his role as Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis. This time around, he’ll square off against Damian, a formerly-incarcerated boxing prodigy played by ripped The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III, which was written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin with a story-by credit for Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler, hits theaters on March 3, 2023.