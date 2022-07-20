Metro Boomin Pays Off Mortgage for Wife and Son of ‘Hero’ Retired Cop Who Died Confronting Buffalo Shooter

Metro Boomin has paid off the mortgage of Aaron Salter III and Kimberly Salter—the son and wife of a 55-year-old security guard and retired police officer who was killed in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting back in May.

Aaron Salter revealed the generous move via Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a photo of himself and his mom outside their residence while holding a sign reading “Paid in Full.”

“How many producers you know look out for people when they need it most?” Salter wrote in the caption. “Gotta say thanks to my favorite producer @metroboomin. He called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that! No more mortgage Paid in full!!! Thanks @metroboomin, I’ll never forget what you did!”

Salter’s father Aaron Salter Jr. was among the 10 people fatally shot during the May 14 tragedy at a Tops Friendly Markets. Buffalo officials said Salter—a retired lieutenant with the city’s police department—confronted and opened fire on the gunman before he himself was wounded.

“The security guard that was killed did shoot and hit the suspect but it did not penetrate the body armor,” Buffalo’s Mayor Byron Brown told CNN. “Former Buffalo Police Lieutenant Aaron Salter died a hero trying to stop the shooter and protect others in the community.”

Shortly after the shooting, Canisius College honored Salter Jr. with a Bachelor of Arts degree. The Buffalo News reports the man was just three credit hours (one course) away from graduating with a communication studies degree. His son, Salter III, accepted the diploma during the school’s graduation ceremony in May.

News of Metro Boomin’s gift comes nearly two months after he experienced his own loss. TMZ reported the producer’s mother Leslie Joanne Wayne was killed by her husband, who is not Metro Boomin’s biological father, in a murder-suicide in Georgia.

