Metro Boomin Opens Up About Recent Death of His Mother [Photos]

Metro Boomin opened up about the recent death of his mother.

via: AceShowbiz

More than two months after Leslie Joanne Wayne passed away, the record producer lamented in a social media post about saving his mom.

The 28–year-old expressed his frustration on Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 23. “This don’t even feel like real life no more it’s like a nightmare that never ends and starts over every time I wake up,” he wrote.

“My mom was and still is my best friend in the universe and anybody who really know me know I’ve always been a momma’s boy my whole life,” Metro added. This gotta be what hell feel like cause it’s like my soul just burning and everything around me constantly burning.”

News about Leslie’s death made headlines on June 5. At the time, TMZ reported that she was discovered just outside of the Atlanta area after she was murdered by her spouse, not Metro’s father, on Friday night. Leslie’s husband allegedly committed suicide afterward.

Many have since paid tributes. Among those offering their condolences are hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, who penned on Twitter, “Rest In Peace Trouble and Prayers to Metro Boomin and his family.” Fellow record producer Mike WiLL Made It wrote on his own account, “Prayers up for my brother @MetroBoomin.” Yung Baby Tate added, “Praying for Metro Boomin and his family.”

Metro, whose real name is Leland Tyler Wayne, spoke highly of his mom in various interviews. When sitting down with The Fader back in 2016, he credited his mom for his regal birth name, Leland Tyler Wayne, which gave him self-pride in whatever profession he desired to pursue.