Metro Boomin Opens Up About "Crying Everyday" Since His Mother's Passing [Photo]

Metro Boomin took to Instagram to announce his mother’s memorial service will be on Saturday (June 18), two weeks after she was shot and killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide.

via: Revolt

His mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was reportedly murdered by her husband on June 3, according to TMZ. Her husband, who is not Metro Boomin’s biological father, reportedly committed suicide after killing his wife outside of Atlanta.

In a post shared to Metro Boomin’s Instagram story, the producer said his new normal now consists of mourning his mother’s death. “Please love and appreciate your parents while they are here,” he wrote on Saturday (July 23). The post continued, “I’d give anything in the world to speak to my Mom again. Crying everyday is the new normal.” He also shared a photo of a book page highlighting how to find freedom by turning to God and Bible scripture.

Metro Boomin shared a close bond with his mother. In past social media posts, he described his mother as being “My first and greatest blessing.” Wayne raised Metro Boomin and his three siblings in St. Louis, Missouri. Wayne was her son’s biggest fan and champion. While launching his career, a young Metro Boomin often relied on his mother to drive him from St. Louis to Atlanta to work with various rappers.

As news of Wayne’s passing spread across the internet, scores of industry peers and fans offered their condolences to Metro Boomin. Saturday morning was not different for fans who saw Metro Boomin’s moment of raw emotion of social.

“That’s the hardest pain to ever go through. I don’t wish this feeling on anybody,” wrote an individual. “I feel his pain my mom passed away 11 years ago and I’ve never been the same after that… you never get over it just learn how to live with it… sending him hugs…,” wrote another.

Sending prayers to Metro Boomin and his entire family.