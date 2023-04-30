Method Man Was Visibly In Awe Of A Sign Language Interpreter At The New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival [Video]

Method Man had a great time with the rest of the Wu-Tang Clan in New Orleans, and was particularly impressed with their ASL interpreter.

Method Man‘s music has stood the test of time. Whether it be as a solo act or as a member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man has a catalog of songs that are universally loved.

Yesterday (April 28) at the New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival, Wu-Tang Clan performed an electrifying set that encapsulated several of their classics. During a performance of Wu-Tang Clan’s “Can It All Be So Simple,” Method was feeling the beat of the music and the energy from the audience. Also displaying vibrant energy was Method’s sign language interpreter, who was visibly getting into the song.

In a fan-captured video, Method quickly catches wind of the sign language interpreter and is visibly in awe of how quickly she signs to the beat.

Method Man approves of the sign language interpretation of “Can It All Be So Simple” #WuTang #JazzFest pic.twitter.com/cjBavCGyLj — 2025 NBA Champs/Pels In Six ™? (@ShotByLu) April 28, 2023

This isn’t the first time an interpreter has gone viral for getting into the music during a live performance. Back in February Rihanna’s sign language interpreter was the talk of the internet after she signed perfectly on beat to Rih’s music, while busting some dance moves.

And of course, we’ve all seen the viral video of Waka Flocka Flame grooving along with his interpreter (who appears to be the same woman at the Wu-Tang performance) after confusing her signing for dancing.

You can check out a clip of Method Man’s performance above.