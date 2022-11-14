  1. Home
Method Man, For The Umpteenth Time, Has The Internet Thirsting Over Him: ‘I Mean Look At That Man’ [Photos + Video]

November 14, 2022

The ladies still have love for M-E-T-H-O-D Man.

via: Uproxx

Method Man stopped by Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous daytime talk show nine days ago, but the internet still isn’t over it. The Wu-Tang Clan legend and award-winning actor was there to promote On The Come Up, his movie streaming on Paramount+, but he couldn’t get a word in after walking out to join Shepherd.

Before Meth even physically appeared, the in-studio audience was already lustfully wooing at the mere sight of him in an On The Come Up clip. He walked out, and they couldn’t contain their thirst for Method Man in leather black pants and a crisp cream turtleneck.

“Method Man is what brings them to the church, and Clifford Smith keeps ’em coming back,” Meth said when Shepherd asked him how he’d prefer to be addressed. A few moments later, Shepherd addressed the elephant in the room, “No disrespect to your wife, Tamika, but I have to say, you are a sex symbol! You fine!”

“I’m comfortable with being old,” Method Man, 51, replied. “You know what? When you’re happy, it shows, I think. And it shows.”

People are doubling (and tripling and quadrupling) down on Shepherd’s “sex symbol” comment, with one person simply tweeting, “I mean look at that man” with three fire emojis. See some of the best reactions below, and watch the full Sherri episode below.

