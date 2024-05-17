‘Men Who Hit Women Aren’t Men’ - Cassie’s Husband Alex Fine Speaks Out After Diddy Hotel Video Surfaces | lovebscott.com

Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, is addressing the public following the emergence of a video online, in which Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to physically assault his former girlfriend.

“I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals,” Fine, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 17. “To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard. if you need help call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233.”

The model proceeded to share a “letter to women and children” he wrote “awhile back, but the words ring true not just today but everyday.”

Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect these people aren’t men,” the letter stated. “As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women.”

Fine and Cassie, 37, have been married since 2019 and share daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3.

Before marrying Fine, Cassie dated Diddy, 54, on and off for 11 years. In November 2023, she settled a lawsuit that accused her ex-boyfriend of sexual assault and abuse. At the time, Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, said that the settlement did not indicate that Diddy was guilty.

Diddy and Cassie’s relationship was put back in the spotlight on Friday when CNN released security footage from 2016 that reportedly shows the music mogul grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking his then-girlfriend.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

While Fine did not mention Diddy by name in his latest post, his letter provided a message to survivors of abuse.

“Find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real and people believe you,” the note stated. “To all the survivors, you’re not alone and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish.”

Fine went on to apologize to women and children who “live in a world where you’re not protected.” He hopes to raise his daughters in a place where they are “safe and loved.”

“To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore,” Fine wrote, “the men by your side are just as weak.”

Diddy has yet to address the security footage. Us has reached out for comment.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

