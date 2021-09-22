Melvin Van Peebles, Influential Director, Actor and Writer, Dies at 89 [Photos]

Multi-hyphenate talent (director, writer, composer, actor, author) Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89.

via: Variety

“Sweet Sweetback” was a groundbreaking film a few times over. Van Peebles financed and released the film independently, paving the way for an entire ecosystem of indie cinema. Because he couldn’t afford a traditional marketing campaign, he used the film’s soundtrack album to build awareness for the movie. And most crucially, he proved that films by Black filmmakers about Black life in America could be a profitable endeavor, presaging the explosion in Blaxploitation cinema of the 1970s.

“Dad knew that Black images matter,” Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. “If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer’s mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people.”

“Sweet Sweetback” will be screened at the New York Film Festival this week for a 50th anniversary tribute. “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music,” the Criterion Collection said.

Melvin and Mario Van Peebles teamed on the 1989 film “Identity Crisis,” with Melvin directing and Mario scripting and starring as a rapper possessed by the soul of a dead fashion designer. Melvin appeared in the 1993 Mario Van Peebles-directed “Posse,” in which Mario also starred, as well as in Mario’s Black Panther drama “Panther” (1995), with Melvin adapting the script from his own novel, the Mario Van Peebles-directed “Love Kills (1998) and the Mario-directed “Redemption Road” (2010).

Melvin Van Peebles also acted in the work of others, appearing in the 1991 feature comedy “True Identity”; Reginald Hudlin’s Eddie Murphy vehicle “Boomerang” (1992); big-budget Arnold Schwarzenegger action film “Last Action Hero” (1993); Charlie Sheen action film “Terminal Velocity” (1994); 2003 comedy “The Hebrew Hammer,” in which Melvin reprised the role of Sweetback and Mario also appeared; and Tina Gordon Chism’s 2013 romantic comedy “Peeples,” in which he played Grandpa Peeples.

In 1988 Mario Van Peebles starred in the brief NBC sitcom “Sonny Spoon,” about a private detective, in which his father was also a series regular as the private eye’s bar-owning father. On TV he also made guest appearances on series including “In the Heat of the Night,” “Dream On,” “Living Single” and “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Van Peebles was married once, to the German-born actress and photographer Maria Marx, in the 1950s, but the marriage ended in divorce after several years.

In addition to son Mario, he is survived by daughter Megan Van Peebles, an occasional actress, and son Max Van Peebles, an occasional actor and assistant director, and grandchildren.

RIP King.

Damn. Rest In Peace Melvin Van Peebles. The blueprint and inspiration for multiple generations of filmmakers. A whole legend. https://t.co/CfHBbXqIgT — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 22, 2021

Here’s the full text of our announcement on the passing of Melvin Van Peebles: pic.twitter.com/n0svUACrKP — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) September 22, 2021

“You have to not let yourself believe you can’t. Do what you can do within the framework you have. And don’t look outside. Look inside.” ? the iconic artist, filmmaker, actor, playwright, novelist, composer and sage Melvin Van Peebles, who has gone home at the age of 89. pic.twitter.com/36BQKzN9G7 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 22, 2021

Rest in Peace, Melvin Van Peebles. Godfather of Black cinema, Godfather of (all) American independent cinema, and so much more. https://t.co/VYmLcinVbk — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 22, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: acclaimed director Melvin Van Peebles has passed away at the age of 89. He is the father of director-actor @MarioVanPeebles. We will have a celebration of his life on #RolandMartinUnfiltered @BlkStarNetwork — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) September 22, 2021

Rest In Peace, Melvin Van Peebles ? pic.twitter.com/HsLQhpbzRU — ? FILM DAZE ? (@filmdaze) September 22, 2021

Man, RIP to Melvin Van Peebles, legend and revolutionary. — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) September 22, 2021

Rest In Peace Melvin Van Peebles, an iconic and influential filmmaker, actor, and novelist who is widely considered the godfather of modern Black Cinema. ? pic.twitter.com/eOKfBPfi5Q — Full Circle (@fullcirclecine) September 22, 2021