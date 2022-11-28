Megan Thee Stallion’s Major 2023 Plans Include A New Album And A World Tour [Photo]

Megan Thee Stallion sat with Forbes for the 30 Under 30 2023 cover interview.

via: Uproxx

Megan Thee Stallion is a star: both of her albums, 2020’s Good News and this summer’s Traumazine, peaked high on the Billboard 200 chart, at Nos. 2 and 4, respectively. They also spawned his singles like “Savage,” “Body,” and “Sweetest Pie.” Now, it looks like Meg’s third album and a supporting tour are quickly on the way.

A new Forbes feature on Megan concludes with a paragraph about what she has on the horizon, which mentions a new album and tour set for 2023. It also makes note of the first-deal look Meg signed with Netflix in 2011 and a forthcoming “comedy based on her childhood.” There’s also mention of the upcoming Time Studios documentary about her, for which Meg was apparently paid $4 million.

Forbes estimates that in 2022, Megan earned about $13 million “from a combination of royalties, ticket sales, endorsements, and merch.” Of her work ethic, Meg said, “I can’t slow down right now. I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something. When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”