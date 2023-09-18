Megan Thee Stallion’s In-Your-Face Twerking Video Got Billie Eilish’s Attention [Photos + Video]

Megan Thee Stallion continues to turn heads with her twerking ability, so much so that even Billie Eilish has the hots for the Houston Hottie.

Meg is embracing “Bongos,” her latest single with Cardi B, and embodying her forthcoming Big Mouth character. On Sunday, September 17, Meg posted TikTok proof of her A-plus twerking skills alongside the caption, “Before the gym [tongue-out emoji] She toned but it still move don’t panic [cry-laughing emoji].”

Multiple social media users noted, Billie Eilish commented on the post, writing, “Megan I’m literally free whenever.”

@theestallion Before the gym ? She toned but it still move dont panic ? ? original sound – DRUSKI

megan is so hot and billie is so real pic.twitter.com/VnKa6ex315 — emma (@wellbegolden) September 17, 2023

In March, Megan Thee Stallion wore a pair of Eilish’s then-newly released Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Houston Astros. Eilish shared a photo of Meg on the mound to her Instagram Story, writing, “that’s my GIRRLLLLLLL also in my shoes???!!!!????? she the love of my life @theestallion.”

Billie Eilish shows love to Megan Thee Stallion, who wore her shoe collection at the Houston Astros game: “that’s my GIRLLLLL, also in my shoes??????? she the love of my life” pic.twitter.com/n6NPgaGuBf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 1, 2023

It’s refreshing to see Megan Thee Stallion re-emerge in the public eye with confidence after the abuse she’s endured at the hands of Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August — roughly eight months after he was found guilty on three felony counts in connection to shooting Meg in her feet in July 2020.

I am here for any sign at all that Meg is starting to feel more like herself again.