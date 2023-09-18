  1. Home
Megan Thee Stallion’s In-Your-Face Twerking Video Got Billie Eilish’s Attention [Photos + Video]

September 18, 2023 8:01 AM PST

Megan Thee Stallion continues to turn heads with her twerking ability, so much so that even Billie Eilish has the hots for the Houston Hottie.

via: Uproxx

Meg is embracing “Bongos,” her latest single with Cardi B, and embodying her forthcoming Big Mouth character. On Sunday, September 17, Meg posted TikTok proof of her A-plus twerking skills alongside the caption, “Before the gym [tongue-out emoji] She toned but it still move don’t panic [cry-laughing emoji].”

Multiple social media users noted, Billie Eilish commented on the post, writing, “Megan I’m literally free whenever.”

@theestallion

Before the gym ? She toned but it still move dont panic ?

? original sound – DRUSKI

In March, Megan Thee Stallion wore a pair of Eilish’s then-newly released Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Houston Astros. Eilish shared a photo of Meg on the mound to her Instagram Story, writing, “that’s my GIRRLLLLLLL also in my shoes???!!!!????? she the love of my life @theestallion.”

It’s refreshing to see Megan Thee Stallion re-emerge in the public eye with confidence after the abuse she’s endured at the hands of Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August — roughly eight months after he was found guilty on three felony counts in connection to shooting Meg in her feet in July 2020.

I am here for any sign at all that Meg is starting to feel more like herself again.

