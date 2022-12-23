Megan Thee Stallion's Attorney Alex Sipiro on the Verdict "The Jury Got it Right" [Photo]

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified during the trial that Lanez fired a handgun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in the Hollywood Hills in the summer of 2020. She said the two had gotten into a dispute that got especially heated when she began insulting his music.

She needed surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet.

The only statement heard from Meg’s camp was via her attorney.

“The jury got it right,” Megan’s attorney Alex Spiro said. “I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

This is a developing story.