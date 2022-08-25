Megan Thee Stallion And Yung Miami Show That They Really, Really Like Each Other On The ‘Caresha Please’ Podcast [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami are heating things up on the upcoming episode of the Caresha Please podcast.

via: Uproxx

As the two rappers — who are both known for their unapologetically racy lyrics and sexy aesthetics — banter, Miami wonders whether Megan “likes girls,” prompting the Houston hottie to give an answer that causes Miami’s jaw to drop. “I like what I like,” she says. “I like you.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s friendship with City Girls has produced other, similar instances of flirtation, but also more innocent displays of mutual appreciation. When Miami released her solo track “Rap Freaks” late last year, Megan was tickled pink by her friend’s witty, bilingual wordplay, while in a discussion between the two in Interview magazine, Miami recalled having to beg DJs to play City Girls’ music when her musical partner JT was locked up for credit card fraud.

Other excerpts from the upcoming episode find Miami furthering the line of questioning, with both admitting they want to kiss each other and Miami asking Megan, “You would f*ck me?” When Megan responds in the affirmative, Miami looks taken aback — but also, very into it. The episode is set to premiere tonight at 8 pm ET on Revolt‘s YouTube channel.