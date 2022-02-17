Megan Thee Stallion Will Star In The Film ‘F*cking Identical Twins’ Alongside Bowen Yang And Others

Musical veteran Nathan Lane and hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion will share the screen in A24’s first movie musical, which will also star Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally.

via: Uproxx

The A24 film is an R-rated musical comedy from comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who are adapting it from their two-man stage show, which they premiered at Manhattan’s Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014. They’re writing the script as well as playing the two lead roles.

This one has been in the works for a while, as 20th Century originally acquired the rights to adapt the stage musical in 2016. Larry Charles, director of Borat and a Seinfeld staff writer, is directing the movie, which is currently in production.

Variety notes of the movie, “F*cking Identical Twins takes inspiration from Hallie and Annie’s mischievous exploits in The Parent Trap and follows two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers. They decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.”

Meg has a bit of acting experience, as she popped up in a 2020 episode of Good Girls.

Meg stays booked and busy.