Megan Thee Stallion Will Make Her Grand Return To The Stage In Her Hometown, Houston, This Month

Megan Thee Stallion will return to the stage for the first time this year with a special homecoming show in Houston.

After taking a brief hiatus from releasing music and performing, Megan Thee Stallion is set to make a return to the stage. The “Plan B” rapper will perform her first live show of the year in Houston on March 31 at the AT&T Block Party.

The AT&T Block Party takes place March 31 through April 2, in Houston’s Discovery Green park, and is set in conjunction with the Men’s Final Four weekend.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” said Meg in a statement. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

Meg’s upcoming performance will also mark her first Houston show since 2019, as the last time she performed in her hometown was during Astroworld festival right before the pandemic.

Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton are also set to perform during the second and third days.

Fans can see a full schedule of events and register for tickets here.