Megan Thee Stallion Will Lecture At Long Island University And Pay One Student’s Tuition In Full

Megan Thee Stallion is donating one four-year scholarship to the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Brooklyn’s Long Island University, which opens this fall.

via: Uproxx

After taking a bit of time off, Megan Thee Stallion is back from her brief hiatus. She’s dropping “Thot Sh*t” this week, and soon, she’ll be back in the classroom: In partnership with the Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports, And Entertainment at Long Island University, she will be offering a full-tuition, four-year scholarship to one lucky student. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is July 15 and interested students can apply here.

Additionally, Megan will participate in Long Island University’s “Industry Expert Speaker Series,” where she will “delve deeper into her industry expertise” for Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports, And Entertainment students.

Meg says in a statement, “Getting an education is incredibly important to me. I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose.”

Megan is truly dedicated to academics: Alongside her mega-successful music career, she is also currently studying Health Care Administration at Texas Southern University.

When the school was first announced last year, it was revealed that 25 percent of the freshman class would be eligible to receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships. Desiree Perez, Roc Nation’s CEO, called the partnership with L.I.U. “a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond.” Just last month, hip-hop producer 9th Wonder joined the faculty of the school, and will be teaching hip-hop history and various other classes.