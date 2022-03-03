Megan Thee Stallion Talks ‘Equality in Hip-Hop,’ Shouts Out Missy Elliott, Eve, and Others for Paving the Way [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion may be thriving in her career, but she wouldn’t be where she is without her predecessors.

In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the Houston native commented on whether or not hip-hop is ready to embrace women.

“Women are killing the rap game, so there’s no debate about our staying power,” Meg said. “There’s still work to be done in terms of equality in hip-hop, but it’s come a long way and we have to thank the queens that paved the way for my generation. There is no Megan Thee Stallion without Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Trina, Gangsta Boo, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Eve, and so many others.”

Back in 2019, Thee Stallion shared a message to Missy in a clip: “Tell Missy I love her,” Meg said. “Find me ‘cause I’m looking for you! If I don’t find you, you need to find me, Missy ‘cause I love you! Stop running from me!”

Missy posted the video to her Twitter, writing, “@theestallion i am so humbled megan and sis you already know i rocks to yo album heavy! Keep snappin! Thanks for the love.”

In the CR Fashion Book interview, Megan also commented on the aspect of female sexual empowerment in her music, telling the magazine, “It’s not just about embracing sex, it’s about embracing the confidence you have in yourself as a woman. Being bold is sexy.” She continued, “Sex is not just one-sided, men should not be the only people who are allowed to speak on sex. Women should be able to control the narrative of how they want to be treated, not only in public but in the bedroom. I’m confident in myself and I try to set an example for all my ladies to embrace their confidence and sexuality.”

Elsewhere, she discussed her forthcoming album, saying it’s “been the most emotional to make,” adding, “I’m finally opening up about things I’ve never publicly spoken about. I’m nervous and excited for my fans to hear this side of my personality.”

She also said she’s looking forward to finally seeing herself on the big screen in A24’s new musical comedy Fucking Identical Twins.

