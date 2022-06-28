Megan Thee Stallion Starts A Chant At Her Glastonbury Festival Set: ‘My Body, My Motherf*cking Choice’ [Video]

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected one’s choice to have an abortion as a constitutional right, Megan Thee Stallion slammed those decision-makers onstage at Glastonbury on Saturday.

via: Uproxx

After the reversal of Roe V. Wade on Friday, musicians have been using their stages to speak up. Halsey made a visceral speech that even upset some fans, Billie Eilish sang about it: “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade,” and Lorde said she was sickened and heartbroken.

Megan Thee Stallion brought up her frustration during her Glastonbury Festival set. “Texas [is] really embarrassing me right now,” she said. “I wanna have it on the record, that the hot boys and hot girls do not support this bullsh*t that y’all campaigning for.” She began a chant with the audience: “My body, my motherf*cking choice.”

The rapper has been teasing her forthcoming album for months. In May, she said in an interview, “Anything I want to give away? Actually, I’m probably like 95 percent done with my new album. I want to tease that for the hotties. I haven’t even told them nothing about my album.” More recently, she cheekily revealed, “I want to take you through so many different emotions,” she said of the record. “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”

Megan Thee Stallion gets crowd of thousands at the Glastonbury Festival to scream “my body, my motherfuckin’ choice” pic.twitter.com/GDNuHK1uUy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2022